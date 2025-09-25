BCS Wealth Management Sells 5,017 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.