Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 38 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Kadant were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Kadant by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kadant by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kadant by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $303.71 on Thursday. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.09 and its 200 day moving average is $323.01. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

