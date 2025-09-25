Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,303,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,366,000 after purchasing an additional 169,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,780,000 after purchasing an additional 665,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,797,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

