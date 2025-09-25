Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Head to Head Review

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Morgan Advanced Materials.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 1 3.00 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Morgan Advanced Materials' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 4.92% 10.23% 3.76% Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $33.01 billion 2.63 $1.62 billion $0.50 51.50 Morgan Advanced Materials $1.41 billion N/A $64.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Morgan Advanced Materials"s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

