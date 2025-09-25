Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 2.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.