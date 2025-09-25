Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 598 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after buying an additional 527,119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

