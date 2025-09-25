Clarus Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.2% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 5,698,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,967,000 after buying an additional 1,904,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,894,000 after buying an additional 1,524,185 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,463,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,369 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,659,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 645,001 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAA opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

