James de Crespigny Sells 250,000 Shares of Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider James de Crespigny sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.74, for a total value of A$1,933,750.00.

Catalyst Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Catalyst Metals Company Profile

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company also produces gold and silver. It holds interests in the Four Eagles, Tandarra, Drummartin, Golden Camel, Macorna, plutonic gold mine and Boort, and, Marymia projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria, as well as the Henty gold mine located in Tasmaina.

