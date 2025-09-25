Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,199 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 919,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

