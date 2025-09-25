Insider Buying: Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM) Insider Buys A$28,000.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.56 per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00.

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 per share, with a total value of A$14,100.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Marc Henderson bought 95,234 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$57,140.40.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Marc Henderson bought 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.62 per share, with a total value of A$18,600.00.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.