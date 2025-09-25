Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $44,397,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

ABNB opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $74,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 199,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,699,246.44. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,437,726 shares of company stock valued at $186,661,639. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

