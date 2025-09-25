Wayfair (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $7,377,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 374,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,465,795.67. The trade was a 18.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $6,805,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20.

On Thursday, August 7th, Steven Conine sold 17,752 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,372,052.08.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Steven Conine sold 7,775 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $598,830.50.

On Monday, July 21st, Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $3,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $391,659.74.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37.

On Monday, June 30th, Steven Conine sold 21,963 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,142,295.63.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates lifted their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,420,000 after purchasing an additional 819,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 197.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,033,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

