Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $353.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

