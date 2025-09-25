Bruce Kay Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Kay sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.83, for a total value of A$9,390,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $942.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company also produces gold and silver. It holds interests in the Four Eagles, Tandarra, Drummartin, Golden Camel, Macorna, plutonic gold mine and Boort, and, Marymia projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria, as well as the Henty gold mine located in Tasmaina.

