Christopher John Killoy Sells 1,224 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher John Killoy sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $351,040.00.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.5%

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $681.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.05 and a beta of 0.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

