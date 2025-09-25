Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) EVP Michael William Metcalf Sells 3,200 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,618. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55.

On Thursday, June 26th, Michael William Metcalf sold 2,533 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $506,726.65.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $293.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.44. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 93.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

