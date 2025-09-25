HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,031.80 ($13.88) and last traded at GBX 1,031.60 ($13.87), with a volume of 15550647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,027.80 ($13.82).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 870 to GBX 940 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 900 to GBX 950 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 910 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 980.83.

The company has a market capitalization of £177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 964.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 893.02.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

