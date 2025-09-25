Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Nanobiotix S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 100565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price target on Nanobiotix in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nanobiotix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

