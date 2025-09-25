Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 308302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.