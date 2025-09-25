Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 308302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

