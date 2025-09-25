Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 10613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,175,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,658,000 after buying an additional 500,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

