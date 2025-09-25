iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.51 and last traded at $138.41, with a volume of 2233852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.85.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.