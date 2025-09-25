Retireful LLC Trims Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Retireful LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 2.1%

CHWY opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. Chewy has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,311. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

