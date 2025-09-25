Critical Survey: Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) and Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB)

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) and Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 19.99% 12.17% 1.33% Live Oak Bancshares 5.71% 5.46% 0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 1 4.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $335.67 million 2.35 $62.62 million $4.03 10.17 Live Oak Bancshares $936.15 million 1.75 $77.47 million $1.22 29.34

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Equity Bancshares pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Live Oak Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company’s loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.