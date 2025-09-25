Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 195.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after buying an additional 2,642,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Copart by 32.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,256,000 after buying an additional 2,299,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after buying an additional 2,134,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

