W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

