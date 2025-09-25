BCS Wealth Management Purchases 57 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Strategy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Strategy by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Strategy by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $16,772,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $323.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.55 and its 200 day moving average is $359.43.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other news, Director Gregg Winiarski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.50.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

