Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $121.75 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

