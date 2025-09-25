Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,296 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JPEF stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $55.46 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.