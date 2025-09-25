Cora Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 387.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $66.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

