AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Holdings Decreased by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AstraZeneca by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.8%

AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.