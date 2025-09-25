The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

BA opened at $215.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.