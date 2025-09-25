Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.