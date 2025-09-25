Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after buying an additional 294,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after buying an additional 1,556,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after buying an additional 221,441 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.