Insider Selling: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $260,000.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 243,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,495. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Lourdes Gibbons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of Essent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 240 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $14,880.00.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.1%

Essent Group stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a net margin of 56.36% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Essent Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

