DKM Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

DKM Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DKM Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.4917 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

