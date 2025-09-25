iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

