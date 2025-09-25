Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after buying an additional 14,563,421 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,855,000 after acquiring an additional 323,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,712,000 after buying an additional 308,531 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

