Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 6,989 Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,544.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,879,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,509.60. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 41,623 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $588,549.22.

On Thursday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,208 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $565,726.56.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,328 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $340,348.72.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,026 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $28,343.74.

On Monday, September 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 700 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $9,891.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,116 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $215,856.48.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,083 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $197,725.32.

On Friday, August 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,723 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $329,512.47.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 400 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $5,532.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,710 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $150,689.70.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQL opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 200.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

