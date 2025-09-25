CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Sells $139,350.26 in Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director James Mulay sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $139,350.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Mulay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, James Mulay sold 19,112 shares of CG Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $745,559.12.

On Friday, September 5th, James Mulay sold 27,015 shares of CG Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $851,782.95.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

CGON stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%. As a group, analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CG Oncology from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CG Oncology by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,125,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after buying an additional 214,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CG Oncology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 167,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CG Oncology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

