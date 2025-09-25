iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

