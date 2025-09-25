Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $236.04 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.14 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

