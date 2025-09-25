TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-On

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $339.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.80 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.