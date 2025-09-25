Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $167,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $748.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

