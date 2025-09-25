Thierry Conti Sells 50,000 Shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. The trade was a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FTI stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $6,411,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 520,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

