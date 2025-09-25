Norden Group LLC Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,607,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $627.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $617.37 and its 200 day moving average is $503.94. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

