Norden Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,516,059.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2%

WEC opened at $111.98 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

