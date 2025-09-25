Norden Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,516,000 after buying an additional 832,100 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE BRO opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.99 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

