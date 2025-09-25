Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 27,619 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

