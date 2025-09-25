Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,069 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

