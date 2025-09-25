Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 3,950 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,060 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,292 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,163,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,605,000 after acquiring an additional 547,872 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
